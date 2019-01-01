Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: KCCA deserved to be crowned champions – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach hails his side for a solid display after they stopped Azam of Tanzania to clinch the 32nd edition of the Cecafa title

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) coach Mike Mutebi has revealed they deserved to win the Cecafa Cup in Rwanda.

A lone strike from Kiiza Mustafa in the 63rd minute was all the Ugandan champions needed to edge out Azam FC of 1-0 in the final played at Stade de Kigali to cement their unbeaten run in the tournament and claim the regional club title which they last won in 1978.

“I think we had a good run in the tournament and deserved to carry the day,” Mutebi told Goal in an interview after the match.

“We were in a very tough group coming into the tournament but we managed to come out as winners. We also played two tough matches in the quarter-finals and semi's, against Rayon Sports of Rwanda and AS Maniema of DR Congo.

“We deserved to win the trophy and I don’t think we did it by a fluke but we won it because of our hard work and determination that kept us going throughout the tournament.

“I want to thank Cecafa because the tournament has helped prepare my team as we strive to defend the league title back home and also do well in the Caf .

"It was good exposure for my players, especially the six youngsters I plugged out from the youth team for the tournament.

“They [youth players] deserve praise because they stood tall and troubled teams here and it shows we have a great team as we head into the new season.”

On top of the trophy, KCCA also pocketed cash prizes worth $30,000 courtesy of President Paul Kagame's annual sponsorship towards the tournament.

Azam FC, who were seeking to win the tournament for a third time following their successive victories in 2015 and 2018, finished second and pocket $20,000.

In the third-place match, Zambian side Green Eagles FC defeated AS Maniema Union 2-0 to bag $10,000.