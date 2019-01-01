Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Gor Mahia will try to finish top of group – Hassan Oktay

K’Ogalo coach confident his side will seal top spot in their group on Sunday despite his player rotation plans

coach Hassan Oktay has maintained his side will strive to finish at the top of Group D in the Cecafa tournament.

The Kenyan champions have already qualified for the quarter-finals after winning their first two matches against AS Port and AS Maniema respectively.

As the Group matches come to a close on Sunday, Gor Mahia and Maniema can both finish top depending on how they play their respective matches against KMKM and Ports.

“We will do the best to finish at the top and my players know they must work hard to get the top spot,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“We can only hope for the best but I know we are here to win matches. A top finish will be good for my side as we will have sent a message to other teams we mean business.”

On whether he will rotate the squad against KMKM, Oktay said, “Oh…yes, I want all the players here to have a test of the tournament and I will rotate the squad to the best of my ability.

“We have a full squad here and you know every player wants a piece of the cake, so to be fair to all of them, I will have to shuffle my squad.”

Oktay has also challenged the new signings to use the opportunity in Rwanda to claim their place in the team for future assignments.

“They have a good place here to show why Gor Mahia signed them. Gor Mahia is a big club which comes with a lot of pressure and they should quickly learn on how to contain the same,” Oktay continued.

“I have seen most of the new signings and they look good and ready to claim their places in the team which is positive news for the club.”

Gor Mahia will play the first match against KMKM before Ports take on Maniema in the final match of the day.