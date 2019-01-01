Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Gor Mahia to face Green Eagles as APR FC draw AS Maniema

The Kenyan champions gets a quarter-finals date with Zambian side after finishing top of Group D with three straight wins

will face Zambia's Green Eagles FC in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup tournament in Kigali on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions finished on top of Group D with nine points after registering a slim 1-0 win over a 10-man Kikosi Maalum Cha Kuzuia Magendo (KMKM) from Zanzibar on Sunday at Stade Umuganda in Rubavu District.

Eric Ombija scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute after heading home a Hashim Sempala cross past KMKM keeper Nassor Abdalla who had impressed throughout the game.

AS Maniema Union of DR Congo finished second in Group D with six points following a 2-1 win over AS Ports of Djibouti. Kilangalanga Pame scored the opening goal in the 10th minute before Lutonadio Tegi doubled the lead in the 13th minute.

Gabriel Dadzie scored the consolation goal for AS Ports in the 71st minute. AS Ports finished the tournament with three points while KMKM finished last with no point.

With the result, AS Maniema Union will face three-time champions APR FC in the quarter-final round. In other quarter-finals matches, Rwandan champions Rayon Sports will play 's KCCA, as 's Azam entertain African bigwigs .

The quarter-final round winners will face-off in the semi-final round which will be played on July 19 ahead of the final which will be staged on July 21, 2019.