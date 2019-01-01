Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Azam must start scoring goals - Ettiene Ndaiyaragije

The Azam FC coach remains a worried man despite his side reaching the last eight of the competition in Rwanda

Azam FC coach Ettiene Ndaiyaragije has warned his charges to start banging in goals if they are to stand a chance of retaining the Cecafa Cup in Rwanda.

The reigning champions from battled to a frustrating 0-0 draw against ’s , a result which earned them passage to the last eight, while the Dockers were bundled out of the competition.

However, despite remaining on course to defend the title, coach Ndaiyaragije was not happy his side could not hit the back of the net against Bandari.

“I know we have qualified for the quarters but I am a little bit frustrated because we are not scoring goals,” Ndaiyaragije told Goal after the match on Friday.

“To be honest, I am not happy finishing the game without scrolling but this is football. I have new players in the team and they have tried as much as they can but we must devise a way of getting the goals.”

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala, meanwhile, blamed the team’s exit on their failure to take their chances.

Article continues below

“We should not have been eliminated had my players scored from the chances we created. We were the best team for the day but missed chances affected our display," Mwalala told Goal.

“This is a competition and eventually there will be one winner and congratulations to Azam for qualifying to the next stage and as for us we will go home and make sure that we rectify the mistakes ahead of the new season.”

Azam will take on Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the quarter-finals on July 16.