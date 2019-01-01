Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Azam FC to take on KCCA in final

The Tanzanian side get the chance to retain the trophy when they face the Ugandan champions in Sunday's final

Azam FC of will face Ugandan champions Kampala Capital City Authority in the final of Cecafa Cup at Stade de Kigali on Sunday.

Azam edged AS Maniema Union, a guest side from the Democratic Republic of Congo 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in added time, while KCCA secured their place in the final after a hard-fought 4-3 win against Green Eagles of Zambia.

A brace from Allan Okelo and solitary goals from Mike Mutyaba and Sadat Anaku gave KCCA the victory, while Shadreck Shamende and Samson Chilupe were Green Eagles' scorers.

Azam and KCCA were both placed in Group B before they battled their way into the final. KCCA, who beat Azam 1-0 in the group stage, proceeded to the last eight topping the standings with Azam coming second.

It will be a battle of giants as Azam will be aiming to retain the Kagame Cup title after winning it last year, when they edged compatriots Simba SC 2-1 in the final.

Should the Bakhresa Group-sponsored side win the 2019 edition, it will be their third title, following successes in 2015 and 2018.

For KCCA, they will be seeking to break a 40-year title jinx after reaching a first Cecafa Kagame Cup final since 1979.

In 1979, they were runners-up to ’s Abaluhya FC (now AFC ) following a 1-0 defeat in the final.