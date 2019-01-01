Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: Azam FC stun TP Mazembe as Rayon Sports tossed out

Tanzanian side Azam have reached the semi-finals alongside KCCA of Uganda who eliminated Rayon Sports of Rwanda

Azam FC remained on course to retain Cecafa Cup title after edging out of DR Congo 2-1 at Stade de Kigali on Tuesday.

Ipamy Giovani opened the scoring for Mazembe on 22nd minutes after a lively start from both teams. The lanky winger rose highest to head a Mika Miche free kick past a stranded Razak Abalora who was guarding the Azam goal.

By this time, Mazembe, the five-time African champions, should have been two goals up. But a minute earlier, attacker Cristian Kouame was stopped in his tracks by match referee Ishimiwe Jean Claude from Rwanda as he turned away to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Rwandan champions Rayon Sports were bundled out of the same tournament after losing 2-1 to KCCA of .

On Wednesday, Kenyan champions will come up against Green Eagles of Zambia while APR of Rwanda will tackle AS Maniema of DR Congo.

The quarter-final round winners will face-off in the semi-final round which will be played on July 19 ahead of the final which will be staged on July 21, 2019.