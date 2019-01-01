Cecafa General Assembly sets date for elections

The polls will be done to get new members after the term of previous officeholders ended in November 2019

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) has revealed the date for the next elections set to take place in Kampala.

The General Assembly will be convened on December 18 where federation chiefs will attend to elect Cecafa's new president, two vice-presidents and committee members.

“I can confirm that the assembly will take place on Wednesday and Presidents of different federations around the region have already arrived,” the Cecafa Secretay-General Nicholas Musonye told reporters in Kampala.

Musonye added the elections will be guided by the new statutes provided by Caf with the regulations allowing Cecafa to elect a president, two deputies and committee members.

“We shall use the newly adopted statutes for zones as recommended by the Confederation of African Football [Caf] to elect new office bearers,” added Musonye.

According to the new statute, federation presidents are eligible to contest to be members of the committee in the zones including Cecafa only.

Moses Magogo, who is the Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) President alongside Souleiman Hassan Waberi of Djibouti Football Federation (DFF) and Abdiqani Said of Somalia are exempted from contesting for Cecafa's executive positions because they are executive members of Caf.

The term of the previous office bearers led by former Sudan Football Association (SFA) president Mutasim Gafaar ended in November this year.

The elections are set to take place a day before the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup third-place playoffs and final matches.