Cecafa Cup: Wamalwa strikes as Kenya send Zanzibar home

The Harambee Stars needed a second-half strike from the Ulinzi Stars forward to top group with maximum points

have finished top of Group B in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after defeating Zanzibar 1-0.

The defending champions came into the match targeting a point against the Heroes to finish at the summit of the group.

The two teams had met in the 2017 finals held in Kenya, and after a 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time, the hosts went on to lift their 21st regional crown after winning the penalty shootout 3-2.

Zanzibar targeted a win to stand a chance of advancing to the last four and it explains why they started the match on high note trying to put their opponents under pressure.

However, a composed Samuel Odhiambo in the Kenyan goal ensured the defence was well organized to stop attacks from the 2017 finalists.

It paid dividends four minutes after the break as star man Oscar Wamalwa managed to pounce on a good ball in the danger zone to score the winner for the Stars.

It was his second goal in Harambee Stars colours in as many matches, and it gives coach Francis Kimanzi a good headache regarding squad selection in the forthcoming assignments.

Abdallah Hassan and 's Allan Okello are the other players who have managed to score two goals in the competition in Uganda.

and Sudan are set to play in the final Group B match scheduled at 16.00. Tanzania need a draw to join Kenya and Uganda in the semi-finals.

Kenya XI: 18. Samuel Odhiambo (GK), 2. Samuel Olwande, 16. David Owino, 6. Andrew Juma, 4. Joash Onyango, 12. Roy Okal, 7. Musa Masika, 19. Daniel Sakari, 14. Antony Wambani, 9. Oscar Wamalwa, 20. Hassan Abdallah

Substitutes: 1. Timothy Odhiambo (GK), 5. Johnstone Omurwa, 13. Whyvone Isuza, 8. Lawrence Juma, 15. Kevin Kimani, 3. Cliffton Miheso, 17. Moses Mudavadi, 10. Kenneth Muguna, 11. Timothy Otieno