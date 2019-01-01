Cecafa Cup: Uganda seriously need to do better - McKinstry

The coach was far from impressed despite his charges registering a third consecutive win against Eritrea

head coach Johnathan McKinstry is not satisfied despite his side reaching the semi-final of the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Cranes booked their place in the knockout phase after a third consecutive win in Group A but McKinstry wants more from his players. Wins against Burundi, Somalia and Eritrea were enough for the record Cecafa champions to stamp their authority on the group.

“Our opponents [Eritrea] had smooth passing of the ball but football is about winning games. We did better in the second half but we seriously need to be better than today [Wednesday],” McKinstry told reporters in his post-match interview.

Joachim Ojera was introduced in the second half for Viane Sekajugo and impressed his coach.

“When we made changes as we did, we expected tactically some things not to be perfect. One of our objectives was to rest a few players and field others who did play and got the results,” he concluded.

Uganda are top of Group A with nine points while Djibouti are second with just four points. The two teams will play in the last match of the group on December 15.