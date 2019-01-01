Cecafa Cup: Uganda hammer Djibouti to finish the group unbeaten

The Cranes have sealed their place in the last four with another win and they will now take on Tanzania

completed their Group A matches unbeaten after thrashing Djibouti 4-1 in a Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup match played in Kampala on Sunday.

Though the Cranes had already qualified for the semi-finals, they did not want to take their chances as they romped to another huge win and will now face in the last four.

In the other semi-final, , who also qualified from Group B after winning all of their three matches against Tanzania, Sudan and Zanzibar, will now take on Eritrea.

Against Djibouti, Uganda rested a couple of players among them KCCA FC striker Allan Okello, who was celebrating being crowned the best player in the Ugandan (UPL) on Saturday night.

But the changes did not look to affect Uganda as they took a deserved lead in the 15th minute when Muzamir Mutyaba, also a KCCA player, powered home from the penalty spot.

Uganda enjoyed a 1-0 half-time lead and on resumption, they kept pressing Djibouti, who were playing for pride having lost two matches from Group A and were out of the running for the semi-finals.

Haroun Mohammed somehow renewed Djibouti's pride with the equaliser in the 68th minute but two quick-fire goals courtesy of Joackim Ojera and Ben Ochen sealed the game for the home team. Bright Anukani then scored the fourth goal in the 80th minute.

In the other Group A match played earlier in the day, Somalia managed to secure a 0-0 draw against the already qualified Eritrea.

Uganda XI Vs Djibouti: Joel Mutakubwa (GK, Kyetume FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants).

Subs: Charles Lukwago (GK) (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Ben Ocen (Police FC), Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC).