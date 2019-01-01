Cecafa Cup: Uganda coach McKinstry critical of fixture schedule

The Northern Irish coach hits out at tournament organisers saying the schedule will tire players taking part

Ugandan coach Johnny McKinstry has openly criticised the scheduling of matches at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Northern Irish coach is not happy that the two-week tournament will see players play three games in five days.

“I think one of the things all teams in this tournament have to take into account is the schedule is very difficult on all of the players,” McKinstry is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“To play two games in three days, you never really see that. You don’t see Cristiano Ronaldo do that and he’s one of the most elite athletes in the world.”

This was after watching his side claim a 2-0 win over a hard-fighting Somalia in addition to the opening 2-1 win over Burundi on Saturday.

“So for these guys it’s difficult and so whilst I think our performance [against Somalia] was a little bit less overall than our performance two days ago, you have to take into account there were a number of tired legs and tired minds," he added.

Article continues below

“So when you think about that I thought the boys did well.”

The Cranes will be looking to complete their end of the bargain in a bid to reach the semi-finals when they play Eritrea at the Lugogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Victory against Eritrea who won their first game against Burundi, will take them to nine points and depending on results between the latter and Djibouti, could then see them qualify with a game to spare.