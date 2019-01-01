Cecafa Cup: Tanzania's Mgunda doesn't fear Uganda while Kenya face Eritrea

The Harambee Stars will be keen to go all the way in the competition after reaching the last four without losing a single match

Harambee Stars will come up against Eritrea in the semi-finals of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup currently going on in .

In the other last-four battle, Uganda will entertain with the winner reaching the final set to be played on December 19.

The Kenyan side is the defending champion and reached the last four after winning all their Group B matches against Tanzania, Sudan, and Zanzibar. Just like , Uganda also made it to the semis without losing a match from Group A.

Both semi-finals will be played on December 17 with Kenya taking the pitch first against Eritrea before Uganda and Tanzania face-off in the second match.

Tanzania coach Juma Mgunda says they are ready to face Uganda despite enjoying home support.

“We respect [Uganda] as a team and we know they are the host team, I know they start as favourites, but we will fight them until the end, we will not fear them, I know their fans will rally behind them but we will give our best to reach the final,” Mgunda told Goal.

“We are heading into the knockout stage, we respect Uganda, we know them very well but remember they are playing at home so they will enjoy the home advantage but it will not scare us, we will fight and fight to get a good result.”

Mgunda also suggested they will face a fit and fresh Ugandan side who have managed to rest some of their key players after qualifying earlier.

“It gives them [Uganda] an advantage because they qualified way back and ahead of us and have since managed to rest their key players, it might help them but we need not worry too much, we will give our best," he added.

Both semi-final matches will be played at KCCA Lugogo Stadium.