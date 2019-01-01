Cecafa Cup: Tanzania will beat Sudan to join Kenya in semis – Manula

The Simba SC custodian promises a straight win against the Falcons of Jediane in a Group B battle set for Thursday

Tanzanian captain Aishi Manula has stated they will beat Sudan in their final match of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Thursday.

The Taifa Stars managed to recover from their defeat to to beat Zanzibar 1-0 on Tuesday and revived their hopes of reaching the last four of the competition.

The Simba SC custodian has now said after losing to Kenya in Group B, they set a target of hauling six points and now they will complete the task when they face Sudan to qualify alongside the Harambee Stars.

“We had lost the first game against Kenya and thus our main target was to win the next match which we have successfully done against Zanzibar,” Manula told Goal.

“We really wanted to beat [Kenya] to get a bright start but it did not happen but I thank God now we have beaten Zanzibar and are now on track to qualify, we only need to win against Sudan to qualify.

“We need to beat Sudan, that is the main mission now, I have watched Sudan play, they are a very good side, even the goal they scored against Kenya was well crafted but we will be ready for them, we must beat them because or we need now is another three points to make them six.”

The Harambee Stars are topping the group with six points after two successive wins, while have moved to second position with their win against Zanzibar. Sudan are third with a point.

In the final round, Tanzania will have to beat Sudan to qualify for the semi-finals as Kenya battles it out with Zanzibar.