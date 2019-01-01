Cecafa Cup: Tanzania join Kenya and Uganda in semis

The former champions managed to accumulate four points in their group to finish second behind the defending champions

have qualified for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-finals after drawing 0-0 against Sudan.

The Kilimanjaro Stars came into the match with three points that came from their win against Zanzibar a couple of days ago.

It was a different case for the Falcons of Jediane who had collected one point from their two matches and had to win on Saturday to advance.

had made it easy for the two sides, after defeating Zanzibar Heroes by a solitary goal meaning both Sudan and Tanzania had a chance of finishing second in Group B.

Kilimanjaro Stars will now likely play , who are favourites to finish top of Group A while Kenya will play the team which will finish second.

Currently, Uganda have nine points, Eritrea are second on six points while Djibouti and Somali have managed to gather four points each.

Zanzibar, Sudan, and Burundi have bowed out of the tournament and will have to wait until next year for a chance to redeem themselves.

On Sunday, Somalia will play Eritrea with hosts Uganda playing Djibouti.