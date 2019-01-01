Cecafa U17 Cup: Tanzania hand Kenya first defeat as Uganda thump Eritrea

The nations are in a tight battle to secure the title in the ongoing regional tournament in Njeru town

handed a first defeat in the Cecafa U17 Challenge Cup after a 3-1 encounter at Fufa Training Centre in Njeru.

Thabea Munga, Joyce Meshack and Aishi Masaka were Tanzania's scorers while Fasila Adhiambo salvaged one goal for Kenya to prevent their opponents from keeping a clean sheet.

Munga broke the deadlock for Tanzania in the 19th minute before Meshack doubled the lead in the 54th minute from the penalty spot. A minute later Kenya responded by scoring via Adhiambo as both sides upped their attacks in search for more goals.

The Kilimanjaro Queens stretched their lead in the 70th minute to ensure Kenya taste defeat for the first time in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Djibouti's campaign received another huge setback after going down 8-0 to Burundi.

Ineza Bora scored four goals, Karenzo Lydia bagged a hat-trick while Nzohabonayo Neema also got on the scoresheet as Burundi registered their biggest score in the age-group tournament.

Karenza scored the opening goal in the 24th minute before Bora added the second at the stroke of half time. Bora scored her brace and Burundi's third goal in the 50th minute before getting on the scoresheet again in the 52nd and 66th minutes.

Karenza and Bora completed the rout in the last 10 minutes as the former scored once while the latter got two goals.

The result means Djibouti have now conceded 33 goals since they lost the opener to Kenya 14-0 before letting in another 11 goals when they were playing against in the second match.

Finally, Uganda overpowered Eritrea 10-0 in the last game that was played in Njeru on Friday.

Juliet Nalukenge continued with her fine form and again added to her goal account by scoring another three goals. She scored in the 13th, 34th and in the 62nd minutes after she got two goals in their last match against Djibouti.

Fauzia Najjemba scored the opener in the fifth minute and earned her brace in the 47th minute while Kunihira Margaret, Catherine Nagadaya, Kevin Nakacwa and Komuntale Samaya scored their goals in the 15th, 22nd, 52nd, 58th and 79th minutes, respectively.