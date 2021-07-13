Cecafa Cup: Kenya pooled alongside South Sudan, while Uganda and Tanzania are together

The top team in every group will qualify for semis alongside the best runners-up

Kenya have been pooled in Group C of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup scheduled to be played from July 17 to August 1 in Ethiopia.

Countries will field their U23 teams as they aim at developing players for senior teams. The Emerging Stars have been grouped with Djibouti and South Sudan hoping to top the group.

Group A is comprised of defending champions Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo who come in as visitors. The hosts are in Group B with Burundi and Eritrea.

The top teams in every group will make it to the semis alongside one best runner-up.

How prepared are the Emerging Stars?

Coach Stanley Okumbi believes preparations have been good and his charges are ready for the challenge.

"We have had good training sessions in camp since day one, and we are still giving our best," Okumbi told Goal after the final training session on Tuesday ahead of the team's departure to Ethiopia on Wednesday.

"From what I have seen, we are capable of going all the way and win the competition. The spirit is good and the players are upbeat about getting positive results in this regional competition.

"It is also a challenge for the selected players to show what they are capable of doing. They have a chance to show they are ripe for consideration in senior team future engagements."

Harun Mwale, Bernard Ochieng, and David Odhiambo are the only senior players in the team.

Emerging Stars provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Caleb Otieno (Gor Mahia), Dolph Junior Owino (Nairobi Stima)

Defenders: Jimmy Ndungi (Tusker), Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets), Silvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)

Article continues below

Midfielders: Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Sven Yidah (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Wasambo (KCB), Faraj Ominde (Tusker), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Josephat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Austin Ochieng (AFC Leopards)

Forwards: Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), David Odhiambo (Kakamega Homeboyz).