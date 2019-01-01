Cecafa Cup: Harambee Stars must apologise to Kenyans for Eritrea defeat – Aduda

K’Ogalo demands an apology from Harambee Stars’ players after they suffered a humiliating defeat in the competition

official Omondi Aduda has demanded Harambee Stars to publicly apologise to Kenyans after the humiliating defeat to Eritrea in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The Kenyan side was defending the trophy they had won in 2017 and reached the semi-finals of the competition after winning all their Group B matches against , Sudan and Zanzibar.

After topping their group, were handed Eritrea in the last four and with every pundit tipping them to win and reach the final, they were instead, mauled 4-1 and will now face Tanzania in a match to decide who finishes third.

The K’Ogalo administrator now says the team must make an apology after the humiliating exit.

“[Kenya] must openly apologise because that was a humiliating defeat against a very small country,” Aduda told Goal.

“After winning all the group matches, our hopes were for the team to reach the final but losing 4-1 against Eritrea was a shock to everyone, we need to know what happened and why the team lost like that. Did the players give away the match?

“Aduda has also questioned the selection of the team saying some good players were overlooked by the selectors led by coach Francis Kimanzi.

“We picked a squad from only two teams, I don’t want to mention them but I know people know the teams,” Aduda continues.

“We have quality players who were left behind and deserved to get a chance but it did not happen, also the team’s defeat shows you football standards in the country are dwindling almost every day.

“We can only be happy if we get the right people to manage the game in Kenya. We will continue to suffer unless we have changes to the management of the sport in the country, I have told you before the Kenyan ( ) is dead and Kenya’s performance also shows you we don’t have a competitive league.”

will face Eritrea in the final on Thursday.