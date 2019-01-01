Cecafa Cup: Harambee Stars forward Abdalla targets Golden boot

The Dockers ace has so far managed to score two goals and believes he can finish as the tournaments top scorer

Harambee Stars forward Hassan Abdalla is targeting the Golden boot in this edition's Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The FC winger has been in good form, scoring two goals in as many matches. Cranes creative midfielder Allan Okello has also managed to get two goals in the annual tournament.

"I am targeting the Golden Boot in this competition and hopefully I will get it," Abdalla told Goal.

"So far it looks good, getting two goals already is a motivation. I know Okello [Allan] is also targeting the top scorer's award and it is a motivation for me to try and up my game."

Article continues below

are currently leading Group B with maximum points from the two games played while are second on three. Zanzibar and Sudan are on a point each.

On Friday, the defending champions will play Zanzibar while Kilimanjaro Stars tackle the Falcons of Jediane.