Cecafa Cup: Gor Mahia name squad with Dennis Oliech conspicuously missing

Gor Mahia will face AS Maniema Union of DR Congo, Zanzibar's KMKM and AS Ports from Djibouti without veteran forward Oliech in the group stage

have included their five new signings in the travelling squad for the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda while experienced forward Dennis Oliech is missing.

Goalkeeper David Mapigano signed from 's Singida United, while other new signings Elvis Ronack, Tobias Otieno, Dennis Oalo and Dickson Ambundo will all do duty in the regional competition to be held from July 6 to July 27.

Philemon Otieno and Joash Onyango have been exempted after their participation in the (Afcon) with the national football team Harambee Stars in .

Burundian international Francis Mustapha has also not been included as he also participated in the Afcon tournament before elimination in the preliminary stage.

Newly-signed Curtis Wekesa and Ugandan Erisa Ssekisambu are not included in the squad too.

Full Squad: Boniface Oluoch, David Mapigano, Wellington Ochieng, Elvis Ronack, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Harun Shakava, Geoffrey Ochieng, Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Hashim Ssempala, Samuel Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi, Dickson Ambundo, Eliud Lokuwam, Erick Ombija, Nicholas Kipkurui’ Lloyd Khavuchi, Dennis Oalo.

Technical Bench: Hassan Oktay, Patrick Odhiambo, George Abanga, Willis Ochieng, Fredrick Otieno, Jolawi Obondo.

Group A: Rayon Sports (Rwanda), (DR Congo), KMC (Tanzania), Atlabara (South Sudan)

Group B: Azam (Tanzania), Mukura (Rwanda), ( ) and KCCA ( )

Group C: APR (Rwanda), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Proline (Uganda) and Heegan (Somalia)

Group D: Gor Mahia (Ken), AS Maniema Union ( DR Congo), KMKM (Zanziobar), and AS Ports (Djibouti)