Cecafa Cup: Earning Harambee Stars debut at 35 is 'surreal' - Odhiambo

The Western Stima goalkeeper was given a late call-up but has gone on to start in both matches against Kilimanjaro Stars and Sudan

Harambee Stars and goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo has termed his national team debut at 35 years as 'surreal'.

Odhiambo, who recently celebrated his 35th birthday, was called up by Francis Kimanzi to join the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup-bound squad after Brian Bwire dropped out injured.

The former and Sugar custodian went on to start both games against and Sudan where emerged victorious in both cases.

In 2009 and 2010, Odhiambo was part of the team but he never featured in a single match in the competition.

“I am very happy and what I feel in my heart cannot be explained in words. I have always desired for this moment all my career. I have always come close with call ups but it has never happened,” Odhiambo told CafOnline.

“This is my third time coming for Cecafa and I have never played a single game. Now I have, it feels surreal.”

He kept a clean sheet in the match against Kilimanjaro Stars before conceding one against Sudan and he hopes to keep his place and feature in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

“I don’t want this to be the end. I will keep on working hard and my foremost target is doing well with this Cecafa and helping Kenya to win,” Odhiambo added.

“If I do well here, I know I will still have my chance with the senior team during next year’s Afcon qualifiers and I will go there again to fight for a place.”

The experienced goalkeeper defined the clean sheet in his first match for Kenya as a memorable moment and said he had never given up hope of playing for the national team one day.

“I was very pleased when the coach told me I would start. I didn’t panic. In fact, I was overjoyed and I looked forward to the game. I topped it up with a clean sheet and we won; that was the best thing for me,” he noted.

“My teammates really encouraged me and it gave me more confidence.

“I knew one day the chance will come. I never gave up and I kept working hard. I just wanted to play at least one game before I hang my gloves and now, I have two already.”

Odhiambo is set to feature for Kenya again today against Zanzibar in the last match of Group B.