Cecafa Championship: South Sudan become third country to withdraw

The development comes a day after Ethiopia and guest nation the Democratic Republic of the Congo the confirmed they will not participate in the event

South Sudan are the latest team to withdraw from the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup owing to financial restraints.

The South Sudan Football Association admitted they are not in a position to raise the participation fee demanded by the organisers, saying they have no option but to withdraw from the regional tournament.

South Sudan's withdrawal follows the routes which were earlier taken by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia.

“The administration of the South Sudan Football Association [SSFA] would like to take this opportunity to thank the administration of Cecafa for their good work of rendering to the development of football, especially in the East African region,” read a statement by the FA and seen by Goal.

"As per the recent draws for the upcoming Cecafa tournament which is scheduled for this month of December in we are grateful South Sudan have been invited to participate in this competition.

“Due to the current financial status of the federation, we are unable to settle the Cecafa fee and a written letter dated December 2 stating commitment to pay the participation fee amount of USD 20,000 [Twenty Thousand United State Dollars] next year was not considered.

“We are, therefore, writing to inform you that South Sudan will not participate in these competitions since we are unable to pay the participation fee as demanded.”

South Sudan admitted they are ready to participate in future competitions though.

“It is not our intention to withdraw from this upcoming Cecafa Challenge Cup but understand we are not able to fulfil the requirements as demanded by Cecafa,” the statement continued.

“We hope to participate in the future Cecafa competition.”

The withdrawal of the three countries means participants of the competition are now nine and the Cecafa secretariat have been forced to revise the groups ahead of the December 7 kick-off.

Article continues below

Group A: Uganda, Burundi, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti.

Group B: , Sudan, , Zanzibar.