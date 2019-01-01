Cecafa Championship: Kenya register opening victory against Ethiopia

Two goals scored in the second half enabled David Ouma's players to get their first win in the regional tournament

Harambee Starlets started their Cecafa Women's Championship campaign on a brighter note after defeating Ethiopia 2-0 at the Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam, .

After a goalless draw in the first half, David Ouma's charges ensured they picked up a maiden win in the second round with Jentrix Shikangwa and Cynthia Shilwatso netting the goals.

Shikangwa scored the opening goal in the 79th minute before Musungu added the winning one three minutes later as managed to open up Ethiopia's defence which had remained firm for the larger part of Group B's opening match.

Ouma is confident Harambee Starlets will use the regional tournament to redeem themselves after falling short in their pursuit of a ticket to the Tokyo Olympic games slated for 2020.

Kenya were bundled out by Zambia in the fourth round of qualification after drawing 2-2 at home before losing 2-1 in Lusaka.

They had defeated Malawi and in the second and third round of qualification respectively.

“This tournament is a new chance for my players to redeem themselves. We are well prepared and fully focused and the players are motivated and raring to go and I am confident that we will post a positive result in the tournament,” Ouma told the Football Kenya Federation website.

Article continues below

and Djibouti will clash in the second match of Group B expected to start at 4:30 EAT at the same venue.

Kenya will play Djibouti in the second group match while Uganda will entertain Ethiopia on Tuesday.