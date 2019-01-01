Cecafa Championship: Kenya and Tanzania to renew rivalry in Group C

The defending champions are aiming at successfully defending their title but the Taifa Stars and Cranes are expected to offer stiff competition

have been pooled in Group C of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup set to take place from December 7 to 19.

The Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions, will battle it out with , Djibouti, and Zanzibar. Hosts are in Group A alongside Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

Guests, the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been placed in Group B with Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia. The Congolese will be using the tournament to prepare for 2020 Chan, to be held in .

The two best teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals alongside two best losers.

Cecafa U-17 Women Challenge Cup will also be played in Uganda from December 9 to 18

Uganda, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and South Sudan make up Group A while Tanzania, Burundi, and Djibouti comprise Group B.

Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup groups

Group A: Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea

Group B: DR Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia

Group C: Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti, Zanzibar