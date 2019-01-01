Cecafa Championship: Defending champions Tanzania put nine past South Sudan

The defending champions start the competition on a high note with a commanding victory

Defending champions kicked off their 2019 Cecafa Women Championship campaign on a high note after defeating South Sudan 9-0.

Mwanahamisi Omary opened the scoring for the Kilimanjaro Queens in the 17th minute, finishing off Dionisia Minja's precise pass. The provider turned out to be the scorer in the 32nd minute after surprising the goalkeeper with what looked like an intended cross.

The dazzling Omary completed her brace moments to the half-time break when she tapped in from close range as their opponents looked out of sorts after some good play by the Queens.

The on-fire Omary further extended the lead some seconds into the second half, this time finishing off a clever Abdallah Stumai pass which left the defenders flummoxed.

Dionisia was at it again in the 47th minute after dancing her way past the defenders before a quick brace by Stumai two minutes later made things worse for the dejected South Sudanese side.

Article continues below

Julitha Tamuwahi and Clement Sanga completed the rout, with goals in the 53rd and 87th minutes, respectively, to send a statement to the rivals.

In another game played at Azam Complex, Burundi handed Zanzibar Queens a 5-0 beating.

A brace from Sakina Said, an own goal from Aziza Harji and goals apiece from Sandrine Niyonkuru and Aniela were enough to hand the Burundians a great start to the competition.