Cecafa Challenge Cup: Uganda expect a different Burundi in opener - McKinstry

After beating the Swallows twice during the Chan 2020 qualifiers, the coach warns his side to anticipate a tough opponent this time around

coach Johnathan McKinstry is expecting a whole different opposition from Burundi during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tie on Saturday.

The Cranes will face their neighbours Burundi in the second match of Group A after the other game between Somalia and Djibouti.

Uganda had defeated the Swallows during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers both at home and away, but McKinstry is expecting a different side at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

“We are focused and determined to give our best performance. All the players are ready physically and mentally,” McKinstry told Fufa's website.

“Against Burundi, it is not the same game as we recently played against them in the Chan 2020 qualifiers. This is a different game.”

Uganda will then battle Somalia on Monday in their second group match before facing Eritrea on December 11 and finishing the preliminary fixtures against Djibouti four days later.

The Northern Irish coach picked Halid Lwaliwa as the Cranes captain for the regional tournament they will take place from December 7-19.

Uganda Cecafa squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCCA FC) and Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC, Captain), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joakim Ojera (URA FC), Ben Ocen (Police FC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC).