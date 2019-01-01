Cecafa Challenge Cup: Tanzania will bounce back against Zanzibar – Manula

The Simba custodian remains confident the Kilimanjaro Stars will snatch their first win in Kampala when they play on Tuesday

Tanzanian custodian Aishi Manula has promised they will pick up their first win in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup when they face Zanzibar on Tuesday.

The Taifa Stars started the regional tournament on a losing note after falling by a solitary goal to defending champions and rivals in a Group B match played on Sunday.

will have to beat Zanzibar if they are to keep their hopes of winning the trophy alive and skipper Manula says they know what they are supposed to do on Tuesday.

“We know we lost the first match against [Kenya] and to stand a chance of progressing from the group, we must beat Zanzibar,” Manula told Goal after the defeat to Harambee Stars.

“Zanzibar have a very good team, they already have a point unlike us who have none, so it will be a very tough match for us but for Tanzania to remain on track then we must win and we will go for nothing less than victory.

“Remember this is a knockout competition and if you don’t get a win your chances of going back home are very high. We want to play as a unit and attack them [Zanzibar] for early goals, I know it is possible and we will make Tanzanians proud on Tuesday.”

Kenya, who are topping the group, will face Sudan also on Tuesday with a win from the match handing them a slot in the semi-finals.

In Group A, won their second group match on Monday after a double from KCCA FC forward Allan Okello propelled them to a 2-0 win against Somalia.