Cecafa Challenge Cup: Tanzania ready to pounce on Kenya – Mgunda

The Taifa Stars coach maintains his side will eye a positive start when they face Harambee Stars in a Group B opener

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has promised to defeat and hand the Taifa Stars a positive start in the Cecafa Senio Challenge Cup.

The two East African neighbours will square off in their opening match in Group B in Kampala on Sunday. It will be the second match in Group B of which the opening game will see Zanzibar taking on Sudan.

Defeating Kenya, who are the defending champions, will be a big plus to the Taifa Stars who are seeking to win the title for the fourth time.

The last time won the competition was in 2010 after a 1-0 win over guest team at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam via a spot-kick, which was expertly converted by Shadrack Nsajigwa.

With that memory still afresh, the country’s flag bearers have another opportunity to make it big by bringing home the silverware from the foreign territory.

On the other hand, Kenya lifted the crown in 2017 following a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Zanzibar in a thrilling final, which ended 2-2 in normal time with spot-kicks needed to separate the two sides.

The two 2017 Cecafa finalists (Kenya and Zanzibar) have since been packed in the same Group B and will revive their previous rivalry on Tuesday.

However, on several occasions, Taifa Stars coach Mgunda has praised the current group of his players, saying they are able to do wonders in .

“We have had good preparations both in Tanzania and here in Uganda and the chances for us to do better here are very big even though it will not be easy,” Mgunda is quoted by Daily News.

He added his players have already adapted to the Ugandan weather which he said is also a good gesture showing they can really do a great job worth recognition.

“The other area we have succeeded to work on is about the psychology of players and we have reminded them about what they are here for. We have been regularly reminding them we are here to compete and win matches," he added.

“We must eye a positive start and I know we will deal with Kenya. I am very confident we will start well and go all the way to the final.”

On day one, hosts Uganda picked up a 2-1 win against Ethiopia in a Group A battle played on Saturday.