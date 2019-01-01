Cecafa Challenge Cup: Tanzania must end trophy drought in Uganda – Manula

The Simba SC keeper says the Taifa Stars will do everything to end their long wait for a trophy in the regional tournament

Tanzanian goalkeeper Aishi Manula has promised the team will end their long wait for a trophy at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The two-week regional tournament will kick off on Saturday with pooled in Group B alongside defending champions , Sudan and neighbours Zanzibar.

Manula, who is making a comeback to the squad after being overlooked for the qualifiers, says as players, they know how important it is to win the title hence they will fight wholeheartedly.

“It is a long time since we clinched the trophy and now, we have another opportunity to win,” Manula is quoted by Daily News.

“So far, we have shown we really want it [title] and we will go for the same.”

Taifa Stars and Zanzibar were earlier pooled in Group C with Kenya and Djibouti but have both been moved to Group B, following the decision by Ethiopia to withdraw from the tournament.

Taifa Stars will now play against Kenya, Zanzibar Heroes and Sudan.

Article continues below

After taking on Kenya on Sunday, Taifa Stars will face the Zanzibar Heroes on Tuesday, before winding up their group matches against Sudan on December 14.

The annual Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup is considered the oldest football tournament in Africa.

The council is made up of 11 members, ten of whom are federations recognized by Fifa; , Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania and Kenya while the 11th – Zanzibar is still chasing Association status with the World governing body.