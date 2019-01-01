Cecafa Challenge Cup: Tanzania back on track after win against Zanzibar

The eight-time champions will now target a win in their final Group B match to make it to the last four

have defeated Zanzibar 1-0 in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in .

Taifa Stars opened their title campaign on a low note, after falling to defending champions on Sunday by a solitary goal. To stand a chance of making it to the last four, the eight-time champions had to win against Zanzibar who drew 1-1 with Sudan.

The lone goal for Tanzania came in the 38th minute through Ditram Nchimbi who was at the end of a free-flowing move. Neither of the two sides could get another goal.

Kenya, who are the defending champions, qualified for the semi-finals after beating Sudan 2-1. Abdallah Hassan and Oscar Wamalwa were on target for the defending champions while Muhammad Namir scored a consolation goal for Sudan.

Harambee Stars top Group B with six points after two successive wins, while Tanzania have moved to second position with their win against unlucky Zanzibar. Sudan are third with a point.

In the final round, Tanzania will have to beat Sudan to qualify for the semi-finals as Kenya battles it out with Zanzibar.

