Cecafa Challenge Cup: Mgunda clarifies Kaseja's omission for Tanzania

The Taifa Stars coach explains why the veteran keeper is not in the final squad for the regional tournament in Uganda

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has revealed the reason why he had to leave out veteran keeper Juma Kaseja from the squad for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in .

Kaseja was the surprise omission from the Taifa Stars squad which has already landed in Kampala for the two-week regional tournament.

Mgunda now says he axed Kaseja because he was not 100 percent fit and he needs immediate medication ahead of upcoming major competitions.

“Kaseja has a leg injury which compelled our doctors to give him time to undergo a medical checkup to know how serious the injury is and I hope on Monday, he is going to have that checkup,” Mgunda is quoted by Daily News.

He added that people should understand Kaseja is injured such that he needs immediate medical attention before the start of the (Chan) and World Cup qualifiers early next year.

“It is true he had been training with the team because the injury he has cannot prevent him from doing practice but it can still be hurting him, that is why we saw it necessary to leave him to go for a medical checkup.”

Article continues below

With the omission of the veteran shot-stopper Kaseja, Simba SC goalie Aishi Manula is likely going to fill the void backed up by Young Africans (Yanga SC) goalkeeper Metacha Mnata.

will begin their campaign on Sunday by taking on defending champions in an East African derby. After facing Kenya, the country's envoys will confront Zanzibar on Tuesday, before winding up their group B campaign by entertaining Sudan on December 14th.

It will be a match likely to revive the tempo of their 2019 (Afcon) fixture in when the two sides last met in the group stage. The game ended 3-2 in favour of Kenya; hence Stars are fully armed for revenge this time around.