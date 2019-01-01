Cecafa Challenge Cup: Kenya to begin title defence against Djibouti

The Harambee Stars will play their Group C opener on December 8 and play their final group tie on December 12

Harambee Stars will begin their title in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup against Djibouti on December 8.

The regional tournament which will be making a comeback after missing out last season, and will kick-off on December 7 with two matches lined up – Burundi against Eritrea and the hosts taking on Ethiopia.

, who are pooled in Group C alongside , Djibouti, and Zanzibar, will next take on Tanzania on December 10 before winding up their group matches against Zanzibar on December 12.

Kenya under coach Francis Kimanzi will be seeking to defend the title they won in 2017 in Machakos after beating Zanzibar on post-match penalties.

On Monday, Kimanzi was forced to make changes to the provisional squad after keeper Brian Bwire pulled out owing to injury.

Westen Stima keeper Samuel Odhiambo has been drafted to take up Bwire’s place while Timothy Otieno, who has scored seven goals so far in the season, has also been called up alongside 's Mohammed Katana.

Otieno's inclusion adds the number of strikers in the team to five. The former striker scored in four games for in November.

In Group A, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea will battle for the two top spots while the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia have been pooled in Group B.

Conspicuously missing from the tournament are Rwanda, who have not been included in the fixtures released by Cecafa.

Full fixtures:

December 7: Burundi vs Eritrea (Group A, Jinja)

December 7: Uganda vs Ethiopia (Group A, Jinja)

December 8: Somalia vs Sudan (Group B, Jinja)

December 8: DR Congo vs South Sudan (Group B, Jinja)

December 8: Kenya vs Djibouti (Group C, Jinja)

December 8: Tanzania vs Zanzibar (Group C, Jinja)

December 9: Ethiopia vs Burundi (Group A, Jinja)

December 9: Eritrea vs Uganda (Group A, Jinja)

December 10: South Sudan vs Sudan (Group B, Jinja)

December 10: Somalia vs DR Congo (Group B, Jinja)

December 10: Djibouti vs Zanzibar (Group C, Jinja)

December 10: Kenya vs Tanzania (Group C, Jinja)

December 11: Ethiopia vs Eritrea (Group A, Jinja)

December 11: Uganda vs Burundi (Group A, Jinja)

December 12: DR Congo vs Sudan (Group B, Jinja)

Article continues below

December 12: Somalia vs South Sudan (Group B, Jinja)

December 12: Kenya vs Zanzibar (Group C, Jinja)

December 12: Tanzania vs Djibouti (Group C, Jinja)