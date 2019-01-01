Cecafa Challenge Cup: It took me two hours to settle on Uganda's final squad - McKinstry

The Cranes will host the annual regional competition and they are regarded as one of the pre-tournament favourites

head coach Johnathan McKinstry has explained how difficult it was to settle on the final list of players to feature in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament.

McKinstry finally trimmed the squad from 26 players to 20 and he has admitted it was a tough task picking players from a huge pool full of talent.

Vipers SC defender Halid Lwaliwa has been picked as the Cranes' captain for the tournament which will run from December 7-19.

“The decision of selecting the 20 plays was difficult because we have had 26 players in the previous days. My coaches and I discussed for more than two hours to have the final list. Not because we lack talent but because there is so much talent within the squad,” McKinstry told the Fufa official website.

“The six players who missed out are just unfortunate.”

The Northern Irish tactician also spoke about his expectations in their opener against Burundi, a team which they defeated in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in October.

“We know that Burundi are going to prove to be tough opponents tomorrow. They are still wounded after the Chan qualifier loss at home and away. They may come to stop the record against us but all our players are ready for that,” he added.

Uganda are in Group A alongside Burundi, Somalia, Eritrea, and Djibouti. They will open the campaign against the Swallows at the StarTimes Stadium at 16:00 EAT.

Final Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCCA FC) and Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC),

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC) (Capt), Paul Mbowa (URA FC),

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC),

Forwards: Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Joachim Ojera (URA FC), Ben Ocen (Police FC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC).