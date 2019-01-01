‘Ceballos by far the best player on the pitch’ – Arsenal new boy thrills Van Persie & Keown

Two former Gunners stars were left mightily impressed after seeing a summer signing handed a first Premier League start in a 2-1 win over Burnley

Dani Ceballos caught the eye on his full debut for , with Robin van Persie billing him as “by far the best player on the pitch” in their 2-1 win over .

The on-loan midfielder earned such acclaim after playing a leading role in a hard-fought victory for the Gunners.

Burnley are always a tough nut to crack and Unai Emery needed inspiration from somewhere to make it back-to-back wins at the start of 2019-20.

He found it in the form of a creative midfielder and two prolific frontmen.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the goals for Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, but Ceballos played a part in both efforts.

The star, who is to spend the season in north London, gave an eye-catching showcase of the ability that he has in his locker.

Former Gunners striker Van Persie was among those singing his praises at the final whistle, with the Dutchman telling BT Sport: “Ceballos was by far the best player on the pitch.

“He was making the game, creating, he wanted the ball constantly. He was just a joy to watch.

“He runs a lot. I think the stats tell you as well that he ran the most of all players, so that tells you that he’s alive, he’s there, he wants to play, he wants to create.

“He’s just a very positive player who’s having fun, you can see he’s having fun.”

Ceballos was also showered with praise during the game by ex-Arsenal defender Keown.

Much was expected of the 23-year-old when he arrived in English football, and the immediate impact he has made is most welcome in the eyes of those with close ties to the Gunners.

Keown said on BT Sport of the impression Ceballos has made on the Arsenal support: “It’s been a few years I think since they’ve seen someone this talented in the Arsenal midfield, with the confidence, panache, vision and desire to get on the ball.

“He looks a good prospect, certainly at home.

“If he can produce that away from home, then Arsenal really will have all their prayers answered this season.

Article continues below

“I think it’s a good while since we saw a debut that good from an Arsenal player.

“I think he’s excellent, a really good addition to the group. Hopefully he’s going to have a big future at Arsenal, he’s been miles ahead of anyone else in this game.”

Unsurprisingly, Ceballos was named Man of the Match against Burnley, having previously stepped off the bench in the season opener away at Newcastle, and will be hoping that there are more talismanic displays to come.