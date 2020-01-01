Cavani ‘ammunition’ fear raised as Owen says striker would’ve scored ‘hundreds’ for Man Utd teams of the past

The former Red Devils striker expects an experienced Uruguayan frontman to make a positive impression, but worries about the service he will get

Edinson Cavani would have scored “hundreds of goals” for sides of the past, says Michael Owen, but a former Red Devils striker fears a “brilliant” option in the present may lack the “ammunition” he requires to “fire the bullets”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to snap up an experienced Uruguayan frontman on transfer deadline day.

Cavani had been sat in the free agent pool for some time on the back of severing ties with giants .

United eventually offered him the deal he was waiting on, with those at Old Trafford aware of the need to add another proven goalscorer to their books.

Cavani is now off the mark for his latest employers, having netted late on in a 3-1 victory over Everton, and is expected to be a shrewd addition for the Red Devils despite now being 33 years of age.

Owen admits to having always been a fan of the South American, who has been prolific wherever he has been, but the ex- international has questioned whether a deadly finisher will get the service he requires from an inconsistent United outfit.

“He is off and running, he is going to be a very good [addition]," Owen told Premier League Productions.

“Some players are brilliant regardless, some players don't necessarily need crosses into the box, they can make an impact on the team regardless.

“I think this lad, I've watched him for years and years, there's not many players I've ever seen with movement like him in the box when the ball's coming.

“Now, Manchester United of old, he would have scored hundreds of goals in those teams.

“Now, are they going to get crosses into the box? Are they going to get cut-backs? And all these things that he preys on really.

“It's a very good signing, I just hope he gets the ammunition to fire the bullets.”

Solskjaer was pleased to see Cavani open his account against , as he stepped off the bench to score in stoppage-time, with the United boss telling MUTV: “Hopefully, he’s getting better and better and sharper and sharper.

“Today, it was just trying to finish the game off, because we played well.

“It's great for him to get his first goal. That's a weight off his shoulders and now he's just ready to kick on.”

United and Cavani have now hit the latest international break, with the heavyweights not due to be back in action until playing host to on November 21.