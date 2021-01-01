Case dismissed! Caf absolves Simba SC over Al Merrikh's coronavirus claims

Sudan's giants protested when eight of their players returned positive tests ahead of the tie in Dar es Salaam

Caf has dismissed a case launched by Al Merrikh against Simba SC regarding coronavirus tests that were done before a Champions League encounter in March.

Al Merrikh had made a complaint to Caf regarding the outcome where eight of their players had tested positive before the March 16 encounter in Dar es Salaam.

Simba went ahead to win the game as their Group A rivals headed to Caf after results indicated Abdelrahman Isaac, Bakhit Khamis, Ahmed Abdelmoneim, Tajeddin Yaqoub, Ramadan Ajab, Tony Edjomariegwe, Bakri Al Madina, and Saif Ad Damazin were Covid-19 positive.

"We acknowledge the complaint of the Al Merrikh club dated 21st March 2021 as well as the correspondences of your lawyer Mr Ahmed Abbas El Mag and his powers of attorney," a statement by Caf as seen by Goal read.

"We would like to hereby confirm that Al Merrikhs' complaint regarding match number 101 of the Caf Champions League is well-received however, as per the current rules and procedures the FAQs for the return of football states that; 'The mandatory PCR test should be conducted no earlier than 48 hours before the match participants access the stadium'.

"The tests conducted before the match is the official that is taken into consideration for the eligibility of the players. As you are aware, the results of the tests can vary from one day to the other.

"Furthermore, several players from Simba tested positive as well as some Caf officials.

"We would like to hereby inform you that Caf has made some investigations regarding the testing procedures in Tanzania, and the investigations revealed that the laboratory does not issue or print any certification for positive cases.

"Certification is only provided for the negative Covid-19 cases. The positives ones are communicated through the established channels for various individuals and organizations.

"Thereby, we would like to confirm that the Covid-19 tests that were communicated to Caf are the ones to be taken into consideration for the match opposing Simba to Merrikh in the frame of Caf Champions League."

The 3-0 win over Al Merrikh helped Simba keep top spot in a group that also consists of Al Ahly and AS Vita. The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will face AS Vita - whom they defetaed1-0 at their own turf - on April 3 before being hosted by Al Ahly six days later.

With just a win and three losses, AS Vita are third while Al Merrikh are at the bottom with a draw and three losses.