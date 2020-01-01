Carson extends loan deal with Manchester City

The goalkeeper will spend at least one more season at the Etihad after joining last summer from Derby County

have confirmed that goalkeeper Scott Carson has extended his loan deal with the club for another season.

Carson joined the club last summer on a one-year loan deal from , having been with the Championship side since 2015.

The 34-year-old has served as backup to both Ederson and Claudio Bravo, with the latter leaving the club this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Bravo looks set to join , ending his four-year stay in the Premier League.

Carson didn't make any appearances for Man City this season after making over 150 during his time at Derby, although he was on the bench for the final four matches in July and was part of the squad in Lisbon.

The goalkeeper has also featured for the likes of , , Leeds and Turkish side Bursaspor throughout his 18-year career.

He was a member of Liverpool's 2004-05 Champions League-winning squad, having also won the Super Cup during his time at Anfield.

Carson has earned five caps for , having featured as part of Fabio Capello's 2006 World Cup squad in .

With Carson and Ederson already at the Etihad, Manchester City are set to turn to Zack Steffen to serve as the Brazilian's No.2 next season.

Steffen spent this past season on loan with after originally joining Manchester City from the .

The U.S. men's national team goalkeeper saw parts of last season derailed by injury, although he started 17 consecutive matches to start the season before dealing with two knee issues.

Steffen is expected to be Manchester City's cup goalkeeper with Pep Guardiola expected to turn to the American in the and .

Meanwhile, Aro Muric is expected to go out on loan once again after a disappointing spell at and has been linked with Championship side .

Manchester City finished this season second in the Premier League, having won the Carabao Cup, while they fell in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in a loss to .

The season also ended on a disappointing note, with a Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of underdogs in Lisbon.