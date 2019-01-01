Carroll wanted to fail medical in £35m Liverpool move after buying house and cat in Newcastle

Back in January 2011 the North East native secured a record-breaking switch to Anfield, but he never wanted to leave St James’ Park for Merseyside

Andy Carroll has worked his way back to Newcastle and admits that he never wanted to leave in 2011, with the international revealing that he hoped to fail a medical at ahead of a £35 million ($46m) move.

The powerful striker set a new British transfer record when swapping life on his native Tyneside for that on Merseyside.

He was acquired by Liverpool, alongside Luis Suarez, with the money generated from the £50m ($65m) sale of Fernando Torres to – in what was a remarkable winter deadline day.

Carroll would struggle to make his mark with the Reds, as fitness issues started to become a regular theme for him, and says he never wanted to depart St James’ Park in the first place.

The 30-year-old, who headed home as a free agent over the summer, told the Daily Mail of his switch to Anfield: “Do you know what. I was injured at the time, and all I'm thinking is, ‘Please, just fail the medical’.

“The minute I got on that helicopter I wanted to come back. I knew it had to happen. Whatever age, I needed to walk back on that pitch and play for Newcastle again.

“I remember leaving here (Newcastle's training ground) in Kevin Nolan's car because loads of people were outside. We went to his house and watched it on TV. I was like, ‘I'm not going’. I'd just bought a house, and a cat the day before!

“But then I was told, ‘You're going’, and that was that.

“Listen, I would have rather stayed at the time and all the way to the helicopter I'm thinking, ‘What is happening? What am I doing?’. But looking back, and how it shaped me as a player and a person, I would honestly still do it. I probably needed to get out of the city to grow up.”

Carroll took in only 44 appearances for Liverpool, and 126 across seven years at West Ham.

He has continued to chip in with goals wherever he has been, while earning 10 caps for England, but is having to prove himself all over again after being handed a short-term contract at Newcastle.

Carroll intends to deliver on that remit, saying of his future: “I'm only 30, let's do another interview in five years' time. I'll still be playing here, that's what drives me.

“This isn't a one-year thing, I want a new deal.”

After registering 33 goals in 91 appearances for the Magpies during his first spell, Carroll is still waiting to open his account back in familiar surroundings during the 2019-20 campaign.