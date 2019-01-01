Carragher thinks Alexander-Arnold can become Liverpool's De Bruyne

The former Reds defender feels the youngster should be kept in a full-back berth for now, but sees him moving into a more advanced role at some stage

Trent Alexander-Arnold is capable of becoming ’s version of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, says Reds legend Jamie Carragher.

For now, the 20-year-old is very much at home in a right-back berth.

He has become a useful weapon in Jurgen Klopp’s arsenal, with buccaneering bursts down the flanks delivering a flurry of assists .

Alexander-Arnold is, however, considered to boast the potential and ability which would allow him to step up the field in time.

Carragher believes an Anfield academy graduate could flourish in a more advanced role, presenting him with the opportunity to play the kind of passes and crosses that have made international De Bruyne so destructive at champions City.

The former Liverpool defender told Viasport: “I saw him the Liverpool academy and my son started there and was four, five years younger than him and Liverpool knew then they had a really good player.

“Still there are very few players who you think will be superstars, but if you think about what he has achieved at this young age – a winner and another Champions League final. He’s probably one of the best young players in the world if you think about what he has done.

“If you talk about [Kylian] Mbappe and he’s won the World Cup, but as a defender and playing at this level and how important he is to the team, he is possibly the most creative player in the team from right full-back.

“He has a lot of responsibility at a young age and he’s not going to be a superstar, he is a superstar.

“His strengths are that he can handle the ball and he is the most creative player in the team, just look at his assists.

“People talk about the future and could he come into midfield and be a Kevin De Bruyne type player and he has more quality now than Liverpool’s midfield players and you think about the crosses that De Bruyne puts in from the right midfield position and maybe that’s a position where Trent could play.

“But at the moment you wouldn’t think about moving position because he is playing so well.

“Defensively at times he can be suspect and the opposition may think they can get at Liverpool there because he pushes forward so much.

“His positional play and focus needs to be 100 per cent, but he’s probably thinking ‘I’ve got [Virgil] van Dijk next to me so I’ll be ok’.”

Alexander-Arnold has contributed another three assists to the Liverpool cause across all competitions this season, having delivered a remarkable haul of 16 in the 2018-19 campaign.