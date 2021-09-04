Carragher makes Salah contract prediction and hails Liverpool for keeping key men from Barcelona & Real Madrid

The Reds legend is delighted to see proven performers commit to fresh terms at Anfield rather than go chasing a dream elsewhere

Jamie Carragher expects Mohamed Salah to be "the next one to sign" a new contract at Liverpool, with the Reds saluted for bucking a trend that once saw star turns lured away from Anfield by the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Few are looking for a way out at present, with a summer that delivered little transfer activity producing a flurry of fresh terms for key men.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have all committed to new deals, with the expectation being that Salah - who has been linked with La Liga giants in the past - will be the next to put pen to paper.

What has been said?

Liverpool legend Carragher believes that will be the case, telling Sky Sports: "It’s not just about Jordan Henderson, it’s about the group of players who have signed long-term contracts.

"I think Liverpool have some of the best players in the world, with Alisson signing a six-year deal and Virgil van Djik. I think Mohamed Salah will be the next one to sign.

"In years gone by, certainly when I was at the club, if we had players of that quality, they would be going to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"We’ve lost so many players over the years, but the club this year hasn’t spent much in the transfer market.

"We’ve bought [Ibrahima] Konate in for £36 million ($50m), and we’ve certainly recouped that through the sales.

"I think the money and expenditure this pre-season was going to go on new contracts, so that those players can stay at Liverpool for the rest of their careers.

"Jordan’s the latest one and follows Andy Robertson, Fabinho also and I expect Salah to do so."

When does Salah's contract expire?

Liverpool are under no pressure to get Salah tied down on fresh terms as his current deal is due to run until the summer of 2023.

The Reds are, however, eager to avoid seeing that agreement run down, which will inevitably lead to renewed transfer talk.

Salah is certainly deserving of an improved contract after maintaining remarkable standards across his spell at Anfield.

Through 206 appearances for Liverpool, the Egyptian forward has hit 127 goals and is just three short of a century for the club in the Premier League.

