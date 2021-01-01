Carlinhos: Yanga SC winger to miss Mapinduzi Cup after injury setback

The Angolan star suffers another injury blow as he withdraws from the squad taking part in the one-week tournament

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed winger Carlos Carlinhos has returned to Dar es Salaam and will not play any part in the Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar.

The Angolan star was keen to use the one-week tournament to revive his career at the club after a rather poor start which saw him miss a couple of Mainland matches in the first round.

Despite starting well by scoring two goals and assisting two, Carlinhos picked an injury that saw him miss a number of matches including the derby against rivals Simba SC which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He later returned and played only one match and picked another injury which ruled him out of the first round matches.

However, he was named in the 20-man squad for the Mapinduzi Cup which kicked-off on January 4, and according to the club’s Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli, he has suffered another injury setback and was forced to return to Dar es Salaam.

“The squad is in good shape; all the players are fit except for Carlinhos who has been forced to return to the capital, Dar es Salaam,” Bumbuli told reporters in Zanzibar.

“He will have to continue with the treatment as well as the programs he was scheduled for due to his lack of fitness.”

His withdrawal makes him join the list of Yanga players not in the tournament including Feisal, Kaseke, Yasin Mustapha, Farid Mussa, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ditram Nchimbi, and striker Yacouba Songne.

Songne, who is the current Yanga top scorer with four goals and has provided a total of four assists, injured his leg during the league match against Ihefu where they won 3-0, at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Yanga started the competition with a 0-0 draw against Jamhuri FC and are scheduled to take on Namungo FC in their second match on Friday

On Thursday, Azam FC started their campaign in the 2021 edition of the Mapinduzi Cup with a 1-1 draw with Mlandege at Amani Stadium on Thursday night.

Congolese striker Mopiana Mozizi scored on his debut to hand the Ice-cream Makers a first-half lead before Rashid Mandawa replied for the opponents.

The 2014 Mainland League champions came into the match hoping to start well and go top of Group C. The Chamazi-based charges coach George Lwandamina opted to give some fringe players a chance to show what they are capable of doing.