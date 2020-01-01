Carlinhos: Yanga SC winger set to miss derby against Simba SC

The Jangwani giants have confirmed their winger will miss the Kariakoo derby against their bitter rivals on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed winger Carlos Carlinhos will not be fit to play against Simba SC in the Mainland derby on Saturday.

The Kariakoo Derby, which is the first meeting between the two giants in the 2020-21 campaign, was originally set for October 18 but it was moved to November 7 and will be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

And Yanga, who are keen to end Simba's dominance in the league this campaign, have confirmed their new signing from Angola, who injured his leg while in training, will not be fit enough to play against their rivals.

The injury has seen Carlinhos miss matches against Polis , KMC, Biashara United, and Gwambina FC.

“We don’t have any further injuries apart from [Carlinhos] who will miss the derby,” Yanga doctor Shecky Mngazija told the Championi as quoted by Sokaletu.

He has recovered and started light training sessions but he lacks match fitness so we don’t want to risk him, we don’t want to throw him back immediately.”

Meanwhile, Yanga have confirmed the availability of winger Haruna Niyonzima ahead of the clash against Simba.

“Niyonzima is back, he has trained with the team and he is fit to play, so it will be upon the coach to decide whether to start him or not, but he is fit and available to play in the derby,” added Mngazija.

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0. They again faced off in the semi-finals of the where Simba won 4-1.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi then went ahead to seal a season double – winning the Community Shield, the league, and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

The Kariakoo Derby is considered to be one of the biggest rivalries in football in Africa along with the Soweto Derby in (Kaizer Chief vs ), Cairo Derby in ( vs ) and is considered the most famous fixture in Tanzanian football.