Carlinhos: Yanga SC star explains why he could not fulfil 2020 targets

The Angolan star has admitted injuries affected his plans with the Jangwani giants over the past six months

Young Africans (Yanga SC) winger Carlos Carlinhos has revealed why he was unable to achieve his targets with the club in 2020.

The Angolan star joined Yanga at the start of the 2020-21 season on a two-year contract from GD Interclube but struggled to claim a starting role, with injuries putting him out of the starting squad for most of the first-round matches.

Despite starting well, earning three assists and two goals, Carlinhos was injured and even missed the derby against sworn rivals Simba SC.

Carlinhos has now admitted he could not achieve anything with the team due to a series of injuries but promised fans he will come back stronger in 2021.

“First of all I want to thank God for blessing me and my family, it was a good year for me, it has affected me with a series of injuries but I am still happy in other things,” Carlinhos said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I believe 2021 will be a good and very successful year by making sure everyone is fighting for their goals and I also hope I will be able to return to full fitness and help my team to achieve the set targets.”

In a recent interview, the Jangwani giants through vice-chairman of the Yanga Registration Committee, Hersi Said, said they still have plans with the player and that he will not be leaving any time soon.

“Carlinhos has been injured and was injured for some time now,” Said told Mwanaspoti as quoted by Sokalabongo. “There was a time when he was given a break while receiving treatment and he has now begun to practice slowly on the instructions of doctors.

“The club is monitoring everything and we have been told he can be ready maybe from January, we are all waiting and it is not true that we want to fire him, this is still our player until his two-year contract expires.”

Yanga are topping the 18-team table with 44 points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Prisons in their first match of the second round played at Nelson Mandela Stadium earlier this week.

Yanga rivals Simba are second on 35 points from 15 matches while Azam FC, who had a fine start to the season before losing ground, are third on 32 points from 17 matches.