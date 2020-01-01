Carlinhos: Yanga SC seal the services of Interclube midfielder

The Angolan has joined the Jangwani-based charges who are keen on winning the league in the new campaign

Mainland League giants Yanga SC have confirmed the arrival of Angolan midfielder Carlinhos.

The midfielder has been the subject of discussion in the country especially when the Yanga management confirmed contact has been made. After a long wait, the player has finally landed, less than three weeks before the 2020/21 season starts.

"Welcome to Yanga, this is your new home," chairman Mshindo Msolla said during the player's unveiling.

"We hope you are going to add real value to the team, once again, you are welcome."

The 25-year-old started developing at Petro Atletico in the youth team from 2009 and was eventually promoted to the senior team in 2013 but was loaned to Porcelana Cazengo.

He eventually made a return to his parent team stronger and went on to make 87 league appearances, scoring 11 goals in the process. He later joined Interclube which also played in the Girabola.

Carlinhos is a full international for the Angola national team, which is commonly referred to as Palancas Negras and has made 10 appearances. He also has continental experience having played eight times with Petro Atletico in the Caf Confederation Cup.

He was part of the team that won the Angola Cup in the 2017 season.

Msolla had urged members to come through and help them sign two more players to reach the foreign quota as allowed by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The 27-time champions have now acquired the services of six foreigners including Mukoko Tonombe, Carlinhos, Michael Sarpong, and Tuisila Kisinda. Farouk Shikhalo, Lamine Moro, and Haruna Niyonzima have been with the team.

"We have two spaces for foreign players which will take the total to 10," Msolla said in an earlier interview.

"Our sponsor has played a huge role in helping us to get other foreign players, and now it is up to the members to help the team sign the remaining two.

"The two are not yet in negotiations with the club; however, if we will not bring them in the current window, then we can do it in the short transfer window."

Timu ya Wananchi have held talks with Burkina Faso forward Yacouba Songne and the two parties have reached an agreement on working together.