Carlinhos: Yanga SC reveal how they went out of their way to keep Angolan

The Jangwani giants have explained a number of things they did to try to convince the Angolan star to see through his contract

Yanga SC have come out to underline some of the efforts they put in to make sure winger Carlos Carlinhos stayed at the club until the end of his contract.

The Angolan player, who signed for the Jangwani giants from Angola Premier League side Interclube at the start of the 2020-21 season, left on May 31 after he had tabled a request to the club’s management wishing to terminate the deal he signed when he joined on September 6, 2020.

His exit was not received well with some of the Yanga faithful who felt the club’s management had done very little to convince the winger to stay.

Yanga Media Officer Hassan Bumbuli has clarified they did all that was at their disposal including the hiring of cooks from the Angolan embassy in Tanzania so as to make the player stay and see through his contract but in the end, it never worked.

What has been said?

“First of all let us accept one fact, the exit of Carlinhos gives us a chance to sign another foreign player,” Bumbuli told Goal. “It is true Carlinhos has left but it is good for everyone to understand the management of Yanga did everything to make sure he stays.

“When he arrived in Tanzania, Carlinhos had issues with his food and we were forced to hire cooks from the Angolan embassy here in Dar es Salaam, and they stayed in camp cooking for him every type of food he wanted and they even trained our cooks on the kind of food he loved to eat.

“He later demanded that we have his wife brought on board and we accepted and did that, so we did all we could to make sure he is happy and he settles in well to life in Tanzania, and also see through the contract he had signed when coming in.

“But after doing all this, we could not stretch ourselves more than that, and when he started saying he doesn’t like living here, things are becoming tough for him, then we had no option, we could not force him to stay, we had done our best to keep him but when he said he wanted to leave, we let him go.”

Bumbuli continued: “But if you ask me, I feel the player is not trained yet on how to cope with life outside Angola, he needs to be an all-weather player, and when he goes somewhere, he must adapt quickly and move on with playing football, but for him, he struggled with reasons best known to him.”

How did Carlinhos fair at Yanga?

Carlinhos started his season well in the Mainland Premier League but was later plagued by injuries that kept him out of action for some time.

He left the club after managing three assists to his name and had also scored the same number of goals, and was involved in a total of six goals scored by Yanga in this campaign.

Carlinhos made history by being greeted by a large crowd as he arrived in Tanzania to sign the deal and was carried in an open car accompanied by a convoy of vehicles that drove him from Julius Nyerere Airport to Yanga Headquarters, Jangwani Street and he later burst into tears saying he had never been received like that before.