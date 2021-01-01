Carlinhos: Yanga SC part ways with Angolan winger after one season

The forward has been granted his wish to leave the Jangwani giants after a troubled season with several injuries

Yanga SC have confirmed they have parted ways with winger Carlos Carlinhos, who had tabled a request to leave the club he signed for at the start of the season.

Goal exclusively reported on Monday the Angolan player, who signed for the Jangwani giants from Angola Premier League side Interclube, had already handed in the request to the club’s management wishing to terminate the deal he signed when he joined on September 6, 2020.

Yanga have confirmed in a signed statement they have released the players and wished him well in his next move.

What Yanga said?

“The management of Yanga wishes to confirm they have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Carlos [Carlinhos] from Angola with immediate effect,” read part of the statement from the club and obtained by Goal.

“The decision has been reached after the player approached the club’s management and requested to be released and after holding talks between the two parties involved, they have agreed to end the deal on mutual ways.

“Yanga will like to thank Carlinhos for his dedication towards the club while he was with us and also wish him well in his next move outside Yanga.”

Earlier on Monday, a source within the club and who did not want to be named had told Goal the reason Carlinhos had demanded to leave.

What Yanga source said?

“I can confirm to you that winger Carlos [Carlinhos] has asked to leave the club,” the source told Goal on Monday. “He has been forced to reach the decision because his wife is not happy with life in Tanzania and they want to relocate.

“I also understand the wife has already left Tanzania because the conditions are not good enough for her and Carlinhos is now working his ways to follow suit.”

The Angolan player, who was unveiled with pomp and colour after signing for Yanga, has, however, struggled to nail down a starting role in the team, managing a few matches after picking up a nasty injury at the halfway stage of the Mainland Premier League last season.

The injury saw him miss a couple of matches including the Kariakoo derby against Simba which ended in a 1-1 draw and since then he has tried to return to play but he is always been pulled back by the injury.

On unveiling the player, GSM’s investment director Hersi Said revealed signing Carlinhos had turned down offers from Portugal to sign for Yanga and went further to promise fans a gifted player during his stay at Jangwani.