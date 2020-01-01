Carlinhos: Yanga SC midfielder loses Instagram account to hackers

The Angola star has been an instant hit in Tanzania and has so far been involved in three Wananchi goals

Young African Sports Club (Yanga SC) star Carlos Carlinhos has lost his Instagram account to hackers.

The Angolan has been an instant hit at the 27-time league champions and his initial account was gaining followers fast. It is not yet known how it happened but a Timu ya Wananchi official confirmed the development.

"A hacker [who stole Carlinho's account] will be soon brought to book," Dismas Ten, who is in Yanga's Information and Technology (IT) department, confirmed on his Instagram account.

"However, you can still continue following this rock via @officialcarlinhos; do not be left behind. [The new account] has enough security details."

The midfielder has been an instant hit in the Mainland League, and has so far managed to provide two assists and scored once in the four matches he has been involved, half of which he came on as a substitute.

The Angola international joined the Jangwani Street-based charges in the last transfer window.

The 25-year-old started developing at Petro Atletico in the youth team from 2009 and was eventually promoted to the senior team in 2013 but was loaned to Porcelana Cazengo.

He eventually made a return to his parent team stronger and went on to make 87 league appearances, scoring 11 goals in the process. He later joined Interclube which also played in the Girabola.

Carlinhos is a full international for the Angola national team, which is commonly referred to as Palancas Negras, and has made 10 appearances. He also has continental experience having played eight times with Petro Atletico in the Caf Confederation Cup.

He was part of the team that won the Angola Cup in the 2017 season.

Other foreign players who were signed by the Tanzanian giants include Mukoko Tonombe, Michael Sarpong, and Tuisila Kisinda. Farouk Shikhalo, Lamine Moro, and Haruna Niyonzima.

Wananchi have collected four wins and a draw from the five games they have played this season. They are placed in the third position on the table with 13 points.

Defending champions Simba SC, who have the same number of points but with a superior goal difference, are placed second while Azam FC lead the pack having won all their matches.