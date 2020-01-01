'Carlinhos turned down offers from Portugal for Yanga SC' - Hersi

The midfielder is one of the key players for the Angola national team and many expected him to make a move abroad

GSM’s investment director Hersi Said has revealed new signing Carlinhos refused offers from but opted to join Yanga SC.

The Angola international was brought on board to replace former Wananchi captain Papy Tshishimbi who opted against extending his stay at the club. The 27-time league champions official has now shed more light on the transfer, stating many did not expect the move to happen.

"Carlinhos is a gifted player who many expected to make a move to Europe," Hersi told Global Publishers.

"His coming to shocked many in Angola because there was interest and offers from Portugal. It was unexpected of him to come to the country and to date they are still shocked.

"There were clubs who were keen on signing the player from Portugal because he has the quality and is one of the star players in Angola. However, he refused and chose to come to play for us.

"Lest we forget, Carlinhos' father is Portuguese and his mother is Angolan so it would have been easier for him to play abroad."

In an initial interview, Hersi also revealed how bitter rivals Simba SC tried to hijack the player's move to the Jangwani Street-based charges.

"[Simba SC representatives] went to Ethiopia to try and convince Carlinhos to change his mind but they did not understand the protocols set by the government [owing to Covid-19]," the official told Wasafi FM.

"So on reaching Ethiopia, our brothers from Simba were quarantined because the country is under restrictions. They did not manage to meet the player; so they gave him a call but Carlinhos told them money cannot convince him to change his mind, and that he is coming to Yanga SC."

The Jangwani Street-based side official has also revealed the midfielder came to Young Africans willingly and it was not because of money.

"Carlinhos is a financially stable player and he did not join the team because of money," Hersi added.

"He came to the team willingly and because of his passion for the game. Even some of his Angola friends and fans questioned his move to the club: They wondered why a player of his calibre chose to come to Tanzania.

"Many people tried to soil our reputation but the player insisted he is joining us and he eventually did."