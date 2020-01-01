Carlinhos struggled at Yanga SC because he didn't like the food - Said

The Angolan has not found a regular footing in Timu ya Wananchi’s starting XI but the official hopes he is destined to perform going forward

Yanga SC's partner GSM's investment director Hersi Said has explained why Carlinhos has struggled in the last three Mainland matches.

Carlinhos was signed in the last transfer period but has not earned a regular place as Said reveals the Angolan struggled because of food matters. According to the official, the forward has not been accustomed to the local delicacies but the club has found a new way of helping the 25-year old.

“That [solving food issues] has been successful especially because we received a lot of help from the Angola embassy. They have indeed been grateful all throughout the process as they have even offered us a chef,” Said told Mwanaspoti.

“The new chef has already started his job and apart from that, he will train our other chefs so that they can be preparing the same food for our players when they are in camps.

“Carlinhos has been struggling a lot and that is why he has not been able to show his real talent since he signed. You all understand football is a game that is highly judged by what one does on the training ground.

“For one to be successful he needs to eat good food and I think now Carlinhos is ready to deliver. We know how good he is and we are promising our fans that soon, they will see a good player in him.”

Meanwhile, Mtibwa Sugar head coach Zuberi Katwila has revealed his side’s readiness to face Yanga on Sunday. Katwila is drawing hope from their 1-1 draw against Simba SC and believes they can perform against Timu ya Wananchi.

“Yes, Yanga have many foreign players, but whenever we have been playing against them they have always struggled to get a better result,” Katwila told Mwanaspoti. “I have confidence in my players' abilities and I know they can do a good job.

“Simba also have a lot of international players but we fought and drew against them. They are the defending champions, yes but they faced a tough time against us.

“So, I can only tell Yanga to be prepared that a football match is determined within 90 minutes.”

Mtibwa Sugar have one win in three matches and it came against Ihefu FC. They drew 0-0 against Ruvu Shooting while Yanga have seven points from a draw against Prisons, and 1-0 wins against Mbeya City and Kagera Sugar.