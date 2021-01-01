Carlinhos & Shikhalo named in Yanga SC squad for Mapinduzi Cup

The Jangwani giants have named a strong squad of 20 players ahead of the one-week competition in Zanzibar

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have named a squad of 20 players for the Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar.

The annual competition will kick-off on January 4 to 13 and has attracted top teams from the Mainland including Simba SC, Azam FC, and defending champions Mtibwa Sugar.

According to a list of Yanga players obtained by Goal, Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo has made the cut alongside Angolan winger Carlos Carlinhos, who is returning from injury after missing most of the first-round matches in the league.

The Jangwani giants under coach Cedric Kaze, will, however, miss the services of their captain Lamine Moro and Balama Mapinduzi who are both out injured.

Other players who will miss the tournament because they are currently with the national team Taifa Stars in for the Chan tournament include Feisal, Kaseke, Yasin Mustapha, Farid Mussa, Bakari Mwamnyeto, and Ditram Nchimbi.

Goal also understands striker Yacoub Songne will not make the trip to Zanzibar because of injury and will thus miss the one-week tournament.

Songne, who is the current Yanga top scorer with four goals and has provided a total of four assists, injured his leg during the league match against Ihefu where they won 3-0, at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Yanga will start the tournament with a clash against Jamhuri FC at 2.15 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Azam Information Officer Zakaria Thabit has revealed their readiness to win the trophy this season.

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ have been drawn in Group C alongside Mlandege and Malindi teams, from the islands and will start their campaign against Mlandege, which will take place on January 08, at 10.15 pm before facing Malindi on January 10, at 2.15 pm, with all matches to be held at Amaan Stadium.

“The players are fine and everyone needs to show what they have so the fans can support us in achieving the goals we have set for ourselves,” Thabit told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“We are fighting for all trophies on offer, we don’t want to leave out any trophy so we are ready to fight and return to Dar es Salaam with the trophy.”

Yanga are heading into the tournament leading their domestic league table on 44 points from 18 matches.