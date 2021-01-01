‘Carlinhos can't play in Champions League’ – Simba SC’s Manara dismisses Angolan link

The Msimbazi giants have dismissed reports linking them with the former Jangwani player after he was released on Monday

Simba SC have come out to deny reports they are interested to sign winger Carlos Carlinhos who left rivals Yanga SC on Monday.

The Angolan star was allowed to leave the Jangwani giants after demanding the same and immediately reports went around that their rivals Simba were interested in his services.

Simba information Officer Haji Manara has dismissed the reports as baseless explaining the young player cannot play for them.

“Carlinhos playing in the Caf Champions League is impossible, that can’t happen,” Manara is quoted as saying by Sokalabongo.

Goal exclusively reported on Monday the Angolan player, who signed for the Jangwani giants from Angola Premier League side Interclube, had already handed in a request to the club’s management wishing to terminate the deal he signed when he joined on September 6, 2020.

Yanga later confirmed in a signed statement they have released the player and wished him well in his next move.

“The management of Yanga wishes to confirm they have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Carlos [Carlinhos] from Angola with immediate effect,” read part of the statement from the club and obtained by Goal.

“The decision has been reached after the player approached the club’s management and requested to be released and after holding talks between the two parties involved, they have agreed to end the deal on mutual ways.

“Yanga will like to thank Carlinhos for his dedication towards the club while he was with us and also wish him well in his next move outside Yanga.”

Carlinhos started his season well in the Mainland Premier League but was later plagued by injuries that kept him out of action for some time.

He leaves the club after managing three assists to his name and had also scored the same number of goals, and was involved in a total of six goals scored by Yanga in this campaign.

Carlinhos made history by being greeted by a large crowd as he arrived in Tanzania to sign the deal and was carried in an open car accompanied by a convoy of vehicles that drove him from Julius Nyerere Airport to Yanga Headquarters, Jangwani Street and he later burst into tears saying he had never been received like that before.